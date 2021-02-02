EC should ensure  high voter turnout

By Editor More by this Author

Three weeks since the 2021 General Election started, voting is still ongoing. The final elections will be held on Wednesday, February 3, for sub-county/town/municipal division chairpersons and councillors.

Of course the voting dates have been staggered over different days to allow voters catch their breath and the Electoral Commission to organise themselves for each election. That said, the results show that Ugandans are not keen on voting for many days on end.

The Daily Monitor reported, for example, that the voter turnout for the local government elections on January 20 was really low, compared to presidential and Members of Parliament elections on January 14.

Many reasons were given by the electorate for this. Some said they had to get to work and could not afford to spend hours in a queue. Others were not aware that elections were ongoing, pointing to the fact that little voter education had been done.

In a story, ‘Low voter turnout, irregularities mar local council elections’ in the Daily Monitor of January 21, a number of voters said they did not see a reason to vote for the other posts because they felt the presidential and parliamentary elections lacked transparency.



However, another said in the same story, it is important for people to vote for these other posts because “these leaders in local councils are the ones who are closer to them and directly responsible for addressing their problems.”

The lessons are clear on what should be done to ensure that voters turn up in good numbers on most or all polling dates.

First, voters should be made aware in as many ways about what positions they are expected vote for and when. Most importantly, they should be told what the roles of these people are so that they make informed decisions on who to vote for.

Second, there should be fewer polling days and also closer together. In that way, voting people into positions gets done with as fast as possible.

Third, it is important to ensure that everything is in order. For instance, the biometric machine should work without hitches, voting materials should be delivered according to schedule, and in correct order, and voting should start on time. Fourth, the electorate should be made to feel that their votes matter.

For most of them, this is the only time they get to decide on important matters that affect their livelihood. As such, they should be treated with the respect they deserve and made to feel that their vote well and truly counts.