EC should probe claims from MP nominations

The Electoral Commission (EC) in the week passing conducted a two-day parliamentary nomination exercise countrywide. One would be right to say the said nomination exercise, in comparison to the previous exercises, was generally peaceful. However, events in some areas have raised concern and got the citizenry questioning the role of the EC. In the eastern district of Bukedea, for instance, it was reported that on the first day of the nominations, there were disruptions in Internet connectivity. It is claimed that no sooner had the officials of the electoral body worked on the nominations of the members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) than the Internet disruptions kicked in.

This saw mainly the independents not nominated, but they had hoped that on the second day of the exercise, they would be worked upon. On Day Two, which was the final day of the exercise, the Bukedea District headquarters was a go area for most people, including some aspirants and journalists. Journalists, the fourth estate, were told to get clearance from the EC if they were to cover the nomination exercise, a public exercise whose coverage was not limited in many areas across the rest of the country.

A candidate from the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), Ms Florence Asio, according to her party leadership, was allegedly abducted on her way to the nomination centre and was never nominated. By press time, her current whereabouts, according to the party, are unknown. Among the key roles of the EC that was set up under Article 60 of the 1995 Constitution is to ensure free and fair elections. Free and fair elections, among others, entail that everyone who has the requirements to contest for any elective position, be it presidential or parliamentary, is guaranteed the right to contest.





Opposition groups, including NUP and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), claim that the EC and local security agencies frustrated their aspirants by blocking their nominations or tampering with the voters’ register. The EC should interest itself in these claims and inquire into the complaints arising from the same. Our elections are many times marred by allegations of rigging and harassment of candidates. Such incidents erode public confidence in elections and are a dent to our young democracy. As we prepare for the 2026 elections, the EC should demonstrate to Ugandans that polls are rooted in fairness, transparency, and respect for all voices.



