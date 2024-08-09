Educate the public on malaria vaccine gains

This week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that Uganda will receive at least three million doses of malaria vaccines to kickstart its planned immunisation of children against malaria.

According to WHO’s Dr Annet Kisakye, the world health body approved the vaccine in December last year. WHO is looking at three million doses to cater for all four doses per child.

According to the Ministry of Health, the malaria vaccines will be co-financed by the Government of Uganda, with more than 90 percent of the money for procurement contributed by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

On the face of it, this is good news that has to be celebrated because of the menace that malaria is to our country.

In 2022, the Ministry of Health statistics stated that an average of 37,600 cases were being registered in the country daily, resulting in increased hospitalisation and deaths.

Malaria kills 16 Ugandans daily and causes an estimated annual economic loss of $658m (Shs2.4 trillion) due to treatment costs and work time lost, according to 2022 statistics from the Health Ministry and a report by Juliet Nabyonga Orem from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the latest world malaria report, the global tally of malaria cases reached 249 million – well above the estimated number of cases before the Covid-19 pandemic, and an increase of five million over 2021.

Of the 249 million cases noted in 2022, 233 million (around 94 percent) were in the WHO African Region, with Nigeria (27 percent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12 percent), Uganda (5 percent), and Mozambique (4 percent), accounting for nearly 50 percent of all cases.

An estimated 608,000 deaths occurred globally due to malaria in 2022, a mortality rate of 14·3 deaths per 100,000 population at risk.

But the biggest risk to this breakthrough is vaccine scepticism. This group became so vocal, not only in Uganda but world over at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022.

For that reason, the Ministry of Health had to destroy 400,000 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines, which had been dispatched to northern Uganda but were not used because of vaccine hesitancy.

Before that, the Rubella-Measles vaccination drive in 2019 faced a lot of pushback from parents who said it was dangerous to children.