El Nino: Earmark money for handling disasters

Last week, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) told Ugandans to brace themselves for heavy rainfall in the coming September, October, November, and December season.

Acting UNMA executive director Bob Alex Ogwang said this was likely to happen because of the El Nino event in Uganda that is often associated with heavy rainfall.

“It should be noted that El Nino alone doesn’t translate into rainfall, but rather an effect that modulates weather patterns, leading to increased rainfall over Uganda,” he explained.

In warning the public, the authority appealed to decision makers and the general public to develop preparedness and response actions to manage the likely impacts associated with El Nino phenomenon.

For those that have followed the management of disasters in Uganda for a while, the looming heavy rains paint a gloomy outlook for the country. In the March-May rainy season, we witnessed stories of death and destruction. Scores of people lost their lives and several villages were cut off.

According to reports by this newspaper, at least 16 people were killed in Kisoro, Rubanda and Rukiga districts in the southwestern region by mudslides.

More than 600 people from at least 10 villages in Ntoroko District were rendered homeless after River Semliki burst its banks, forcing water into their homes. Several rivers originating from Mt Rwenzori ranges in Bundibugyo District also burst their banks.

Sadly, we seem not to learn from our past experiences. As is usually the case, the rainfall season has effects on the disaster management sector as landslides, increased water levels, floods and water logging affect several areas.

Floods are usually expected to occur in low lying areas as well as urban areas like Kampala, while landslides are expected in highland areas of Rwenzori, Kigezi and Elgon.

But despite knowing this, we are always caught off guards when the rains start pouring. Until last year, Uganda did not have a relief budget and depended largely on the goodwill of donors and humanitarian groups. Nothing much seems to have changed.

The contingency funds we depend on from the Ministry of Finance only serve to make sure we respond to a disasters after they have happened.

In May, the Speaker of Parliament proposed that it is high time we tried creating a commission to manage responses to disasters and emergencies as provided for in the Constitution. But not much has been said about this since.