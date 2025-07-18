Election violence: Be vigilant about safety

Yesterday, more than 2,000 parliamentary aspirants finally faced off in the long-awaited NRM party primaries in order to be elected official party flag bearers for direct constituency seats and 146 District Woman MP slots in the 2026 general elections. The primaries that took place across the country were not without incidents of violence and irregularities.

In regional updates on our live weblog yesterday, we highlighted a number of such incidents which included some of the following. In Kamubeizi Isingiro South, a man was caught with a grenade; thankfully, security personnel intervened. Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Yona Musinguzi was injured during clashes at All Saints Church Polling Station after being blocked by his opponents' supporters.

A policeman sustained injuries after he was beaten by angry voters in Jinja City. There were complaints of missing names on the register at Oigomuwa Polling Station, Katakwi District. In Adjumani, District Police Commander Herbert Masembe confirmed the arrest of seven supporters of an aspirant for Adjumani East over alleged voter bribery.

At least one person was arrested over poll violence in Koboko District while a supporter of candidate Sowed Egumya was shot dead at around 2am in eastern Uganda during violent clashes linked to the primaries and also a UPDF soldier was left in a coma after being stoned in Mayuge District. These are only a few of the incidents that were highlighted on the blog as the day progressed.

The NRM primaries and the incidents that occurred give a good glimpse of what could be expected during the build-up to and eventual 2026 elections.

These elections were an opportunity for all stakeholders to know what to expect, where the trouble points might be, and how best to curb them before they escalate into full-scale violence that could lead our country down the drain. These and other incidents that happened in different parts of the country yesterday are bound to occur during the 2026 elections, some even on a larger and more intense scale, unless there are highly coordinated and effective preventative plans in place.

While police and the army seemed to be on high alert, as seen by their presence in various parts of the country yesterday, security starts with the individual. Given the flaring tensions, emotions, and high stakes, it is only prudent that one be vigilant about one's safety. No candidate is worth dying or being injured for.