Embracing dissenting voices is quite healthy

President Museveni was yesterday given the green light by the Electoral Commission (EC) to mount a re-election bid that, if successful, will push his presidency into—remarkably—a fifth decade. On the surface, such regime longevity flies in the face of so-called Museveni fatigue. A critical examination, however, forces a rethink.

A countrywide survey this newspaper carried out ahead of the nomination exercise of candidates in the 2026 presidential poll is instructive. The survey sought to find out, as the headline of our Tuesday story proffered, what Ugandans expect from the next president. The expectations, stripped of any jargon and pared to their most elemental dimensions, are revelatory. The wish list included what we believe are drearily routine things such as job creation; better health, education, and infrastructure delivery; fiscal discipline; as well as inclusive governance and dialogue with the Opposition.

The latter has been the flavour of the moment, not least because of the high-profile comments of Mr Norbert Mao. The current Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister opened a can of worms when he effectively reduced the process that the EC is currently superintending over to a ritualistic coronation of an incumbent. And, as if, to further affirm that Uganda’s ninth president cannot countenance a loss at the ballot, Minister Mao opted out of having the Democratic Party (DP) field a candidate in the 2026 presidential poll.

Mr Mao, who is also the current DP president, opines that dialogue is the only way Uganda can handle a subject that, in our assessment, has been dealt with gingerly. To spell it out, the subject in question is the transition from the regime longevity Ugandans are currently faced with to, essentially, the turning of a new page. We humbly beg to differ, and submit that it should never have come down to this. While dialogue is healthy, the presence of dissenting voices in a polity is just as rewarding. If not more. It certainly opens a new world of political possibilities while also ensuring that those in power do not make the mistake of resting on their laurels.

It is the very presence of dissensus that forces people wielding the political reins to be candid about their mistakes. And, most importantly, act. Indeed, the dissenting voices compel leaders to do more than just pay lip service to public concern. The public should therefore be attuned to the rich rewards of having a sufficient weight that counterbalances voices in power. It is, we strongly reckon, a catastrophic miscalculation to revert to the big umbrella that the so-called Movement system proffered between 1986 and 2005 where the country—for the most part—sung from the same hymn book.

Back then, leaders wanted to be pleased but not challenged. We have since bore witness to the fruits of this system that is not notable for its hostility to patronage and co-optation. Far from radiating genuine care by having the country’s best interests at heart, the client-patron relations it engenders have imperilled democracy in our polity. This is why the transition question remains one heck of a jigsaw puzzle. The sooner we stop displaying such tunnel vision, the better.

