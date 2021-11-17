Emergency protocols are key at this time

Police officers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) investigate around the police cars destroyed by a bomb explosion in front of Central Police Station in Kampala, Uganda, on November 16, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Safety and emergency measures

Our view:  In the aftermath of the recent devastating attacks, let us take a moment to reflect on the safety and emergency measures in place, if they measure up to the accepted standards and how to communicate them for a more robust and better coordinated response.

In light of the recent spate of bombings around the country, security measures are being stepped up across towns and cities to safeguard citizens and their property as well as try to prevent future terror attacks.

