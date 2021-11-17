Emergency protocols are key at this time

In light of the recent spate of bombings around the country, security measures are being stepped up across towns and cities to safeguard citizens and their property as well as try to prevent future terror attacks.

However, we tend to react to these situations, implementing measures in the moment, which are soon discarded and forgotten, leaving us exposed until next time when an incident happens.

We need to develop emergency protocols in case of events such as major accidents and terror attacks. It is often in times like this that we find security taking longer than required to get to scenes of crime, and with less than adequate materials and skills to handle all eventualities.

Emergency protocols should not just be written down, all the responsible agencies should have their personnel regularly trained and updated on how to respond to emergencies. The response is not limited to securing scenes of crime but they should include communication procedures and first aid as well as evacuation of the injured in cases such as Tuesday’s terror attacks. With these protocols in place, it will enable government agencies to mobilise the necessary materials and budgets so that responses can be more robust and better coordinated.

Absence of communication protocols leads to delays and uncoordinated response and information sharing. This would affect how investigations then evolve as crucial information may be lost in the delays.

Delayed responses in moments of crisis not only increase the toll on human life but also escalate the level of destruction as well as other effects. Doctors have pointed out that depending on the type of injury, the mode of transportation of injured people could determine if they are alive or dead on arrival at the hospital or point of health care.

In the aftermath of the recent devastating attacks, let us take a moment to reflect on the safety and emergency measures in place, if they measure up to the accepted standards and how to communicate them for a more robust and better coordinated response.

Once this is done at the agency level, we can now create public awareness and share the information that the citizenry needs in order to keep themselves safe but also enable enforcement, security, health and other responders to do a better job in the unavoidable times of crisis.

