Enable youth to make meaningful contributions

At the inaugural Pathways for Peace: African Youth Convention on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on October 2, youth were urged to be active champions of peace, tolerance and coexistence.

Vice President Maj(Rtd ) Jessica Alupo in her speech said youth must remain at the centre of the peace process, not as passive beneficiaries but as active champions of peace, tolerance and coexistence.

She highlighted that the aspirations of Africa’s young people must be met with opportunities for growth, employment, and economic participation.

“The role of youth in championing peace and festering coexistence cannot be overstated and the inaugural convention sets the stage for the youth to take up their rightful place as leaders and peace builders”, she said.

The Vice President is right about the importance of allowing young people who make up more than 70 percent of Uganda’s population active participation in such pertinent issues as those mentioned and discussed at the convention.

The question then would be, how are we faring as a country in allowing this to happen? Are our young people being given meaningful freedom and parameters to speak up and make meaningful contribution in the rooms where decisions that matter are discussed or taken?

Are their views and opinions listened to and ideas given a chance or is all this just rhetoric? Just how involved are our young people in shaping policy in our country?

Are they listened to, understood or give chance to prove themselves or are they simply waved off with hand-outs to keep them busy and quiet or even locked up to scare them and break their spirits?

We must come to the realization that young people might not speak, think or dress the way we think opinion leaders should but they are the future and therefore must be invited to the table, trained and prepared for their place in the inevitable future. This is true coexistence, tolerance and needless to say a path to sustainable and meaningful peace.