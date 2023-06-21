End spate of violent robberies now

The security of citizens and their property has been one of the most illuminated price tags in the stalls of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government. Even at a time when the Head of State moves around the country with a battalion of heavily armed guards in his convoy, the NRM leadership prides so much in the peace and tranquility they have brought to the country.

But a spate of violent robbery as thugs armed with assault rifles attack businesses that have cash as low as Shs1m, break into homes with all sorts of crude weapons and engage in shootouts with law enforcement officers has become too common for Ugandans. Members of the business community, especially those who deal in huge sums of money around the country, are no longer at ease. A police officer was shot dead in Kassanda District on Monday as he pursued thugs who had robbed millions of shillings from a shop at Kyakitanga Village.

Just days earlier, thugs attacked and robbed a man of Shs30m meant for land purchase, while a mobile money agent at Kitemu Trading Centre in Kampala was trailed and robbed of Shs3m and mobile phones.In an era of CCTV cameras, footage of thugs meting terror on citizens are chilling. They create a sense of a failed state – which is the last thing any citizen in the country would want to imagine.

But this is not the first time in recent years that citizens are haunted by armed gangs. In 2021, several traders were shot dead by criminals in a spate of armed robberies.

Many traders were forced to close businesses before 7pm and also hire private security guards.

Back then, the government recruited thousands of Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel to protect businesses of foreign investors and also carry out patrols in dangerous areas. The LDU solution came years after Operation Wembley – formed in the early 2000s in response to organised crime that had brought Kampala to its knees. Led by a military general, the highly violent Operation Wembley would morph into the Violent Crime Crack Unit, the latter was also later renamed Rapid Response Unit.

While all the makeshift security setups crushed violent gangs in the country, they left in their wake accusations of human rights abuses as well as incidents when members of the same apparatuses took advantage of their newfound powers to commit crimes against those they were deployed to protect.

After 37 years, the government should not be priding itself in cracking down on armed robbers. There is always a pattern, which means with proper intelligence and security fabric, the citizens must not be brought to their knees before something is done. There is something called nipping it in the bud. Our security agencies should not be experts in nipping Opposition activities in the bud; there are the real criminals at large to be stopped.

