Enforce laws against sexual harassment in workplaces

While commissioning a new ART clinic at Kitgum General Hospital this week, Ministry of Health officials expressed concern over the new causes of HIV infections in the country. Dr Patrick Twesigye from the Aids Control Programme at the Ministry of Health attributed causes to alcohol and sex-for-jobs.

“We are calling upon the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to also come and work with us in trying to implement the HIV/Aids workplace policy, which should protect young people as they seek employment to ensure that they are not exploited at the time of joining the labour market after getting out of school,” he said.

We agree with Dr Twesigye and shall focus today on people being sexually exploited – and sometimes harassed – at workplaces, be it for jobs or promotions.

HIV/Aids affects the most productive group of our labour force, which are people between 15 and 49 years. For that, the government in 2007, with the help of various stakeholders, launched the National Policy on HIV/Aids and the World of Work. The goal was to provide a framework for the prevention of further spread of HIV and mitigation of the socio-economic impact of HIV/Aids within the world of work.

But also in 2022, the Ministry of Gender instituted a committee to fight sexual violence and harassment in workplaces. The committee constituted 25 members from ministries, agencies and non-governmental organisations.

But despite these efforts, not much is being achieved in terms of reducing sexual harassment in workplaces. According to a 2021 survey by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), about nine in every 10 women (86 percent) had ever experienced an act of violence at their workplace within the 12 months preceding the survey. Verbal abuse was the most frequent form of workplace violence at 84 percent.

With that, we appeal to all stakeholders, including government, employers, workers, and civil society organisations, to enforce the various laws and guidelines for sexual harassment in workplaces.

Workplaces must encourage employees to speak out in case they are harassed. The Ubos report said only 34 percent of victims report that they are being harassed. This should not only end at encouraging the victims to report but also ensure their safety after reporting.

All workplaces should be mandated to have committees that swiftly investigate cases of sexual harassment. This should not only ensure all parties are heard so that people are not wrongly accused, but also that victims get justice.