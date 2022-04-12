Engage communities on Covid-19 vaccination plans

There is no question that Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on Ugandans in various ways, from claiming loved ones in big numbers, to affecting the health of some who have survived it, to disrupting businesses and livelihoods due to the lockdown.

The latest numbers from the Ministry of Health as of April 9 indicate that 163,979 people have so far been infected with Covid, and of those, 3,596 died – and those are only numbers of people who were admitted to or treated at various health centres. It is possible that many others were affected but did not visit health facilities for different reasons. The effects of the lockdown are still being felt in different parts of the economy with many businesses struggling to stay afloat while others have closed shop.

It is, therefore, understandable that the government wants to do as much as possible to avoid getting itself and its people back into a similar situation. However, for each decision made, the authorities need to first do thorough research, engage the communities to get buy-in and be sure of the steps they are taking.

The planned vaccination of children aged between 12 and 17 by the Ministry of Health is one such decision. While the government’s intentions are to keep their citizens safe, one must ask if these intentions can be well supported with thorough research and if it will gain popularity among the parents and guardians of these children. Dr Clara Zoe in the article, “Experts warn government against Covid jabs for children”, which ran in the Daily Monitor of April 11, raised important issues that need to be looked into. How much do we know about these vaccines and their effect on children? As Zoe noted, relying on vaccines that are developed in emergency situations does not give developers time to do comprehensive research to determine the costs and or benefits. Secondly many adults have been hesitant to take the jabs for themselves.

How then can we expect them to take their children for vaccination, if they have not been convinced yet to do it for themselves? Knowing the history of angst and hesitation towards vaccination in Uganda generally, what steps have the government and the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation taken to ensure little to no doubt is left in the minds of the people as to the benefits of the Covid-19 jab? What research on their part has been done? What examples from other countries can they provide for the people to look at and analyse?

As long as these questions are not well or comprehensively answered, the government will continue to meet resistance towards these vaccinations. If they want a different response, then they need to prove to Ugandans that the jabs are safe for all of them.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.