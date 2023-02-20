Ensure quality education in schools

Last year, the government indicated that it intends to construct 259 seed secondary schools as part of efforts to ensure that all sub-counties across the country have a seed school. This initiative is meant to be implemented through the Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers Programme funded by the World Bank.

It is a noble, albeit ambitious plan, should we see it through to its conclusion. A total of 117 schools are planned for the first phase, 115 in the second phase and 27 in the third. However, the seed schools so far constructed still fall short of the required standards.

Reports from Masindi and Buliisa districts indicate that seed schools in that area posted poor results from the recently released Uganda Certificate of Education examinations. The reasons given for this poor performance include lack of apparatus in the laboratories to practice science experiments and for use during final exams. Corruption was also cited. For instance, following the construction of Budongo Seed School, ICT equipment worth Shs210m was not procured by the officers responsible.

While we have good intentions, we need to cure the inefficiencies in the system before we go ahead to roll out any more schools. The school heads cite poor facilitation from the authority, which set them up. Electricity has not been provided to schools to power computers. In some cases, the promised computers have not been supplied and yet we are compelling schools to instruct learners in ICT.

Where some of the infrastructure has been provided, there are fewer than adequate numbers of teachers. Head teachers say the government has not posted enough teachers and they must find ways of paying for extra teachers out of pocket. Kisiita Seed School in Kakumiro District reportedly has no A-Level teacher provided by the government.

Instead of rolling out grand projects too fast and setting ambitious goals we scarcely have the resources to implement, we should set achievable targets, set up fewer schools, perhaps one fully-equipped school per district for a start. Once we have successfully established these and checked that they are operating efficiently, we can move on and establish more in the sub-counties.