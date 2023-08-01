Ensure SGR undertaking does not trigger distress

The recent decision by Kampala and Nairobi to reawaken the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from its slumber has been greeted warmly by a vast array of stakeholders. It is easy to see why.

While careful consideration has been given not to indicate that the century-old Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) no longer serves any useful purpose in the region, the judgment of the SGR’s merits are, for the most part, astute. The SGR’s sheer speed (it can run at 200km/h compared to the MGR’s 110km/h) and ability to haul significantly more cargo unquestionably establish it as the MGR’s much-vaunted cousin.

Yet, if the devil is in the details, the financing of the SGR project is what keeps forming a haunting subtext. We appear to still be none the wiser on the same even after responsible authorities announced last Friday that a contractor will be hard at work by December when the SGR’s extension from the Kenya town of Naivasha to the Ugandan capital of Kampala is scheduled to commence.

Kenya’s SGR line that snakes from the port of Mombasa to Naivasha, with a stopover in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, was built using a $4.5 billion loan from China. Things, however, appeared to have petered out when the Kenya government failed to secure another $3.68 billion loan to take the SGR line from Naivasha through Kisumu and eventually to the Malaba border crossing.

If both the Uganda and Kenya governments are to now be believed, the much-vaunted project is—excuse the cliché—back on track. Both Kampala and Nairobi signed on the dotted line to tie up the loose ends on an undertaking to jointly mobilise resources in the next four months. The resources will be used to buttress the SGR line from Naivasha to Malaba to Kampala and from Kampala to Kasese-Mpondwe. There will, for good measure, also be a branch line from Bihanga to Mirama Hill.

It is, of course, a given that carriage of freight on the railways will improve markedly if everything goes as planned. Urban transport in major cities and medium-distance intercity passenger transport will also undoubtedly get a much-needed shot in the arm. What continues to rest on a cornerstone of conjecture is the cost to be incurred by the average taxpayer.

We wholly understand the need to bolster trade on the Northern Corridor that spans nearly 1,700km from Mombasa port through Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The 35th meeting of the Northern Corridor Council of Ministers recently whittled down its budget to $4.35m. This came after the number of metric tonnes of cargo handled by Mombasa port last year dropped from 34.76 million in 2021 to 33.74 million.

The Central Corridor that stretches about 1,300km, starting at the Port of Dar es Salaam into Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and eastern DRC, evidently has Nairobi looking over its shoulder. Owing to this, we implore Kampala to be judicious insofar as how and who it cast its lot with. In which case, a cost-benefit analysis comes in handy. It would be particularly instructive to do some research on Kenya’s debt distress and the SGR lending. Lightning must not strike twice.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.