Ensure that learners have safe school structures

The back view of Kakindo Primary School in Bugangari Sub-county, Rukungiri District. PHOTO / RONALD KABANZA  

EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: 
School structures 
Our view:  
Again, yes this is not the only school in this condition but does that make the condition it is in acceptable? Something must be done to change the narrative when it comes to such education centres, otherwise education for all will remain but a far cry from what it looks like on paper.

Yesterday we reported that parents, local leaders and administrators of Kakindo Primary School a government-aided school in Bugangari Sub-county, Rukungiri District are worried over the poor state of the school ahead of the re-opening next week.
The school is in a sorry state with dusty floors and no windows. The roofs are leaking, the walls are cracked and the timber is worn out, while the nursery section building is supported by wooden pillars.  The parents are worried that when rains set in, their children will have no shelter for protection.

