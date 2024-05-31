Equip public with knowledge on cybercrime

Our news feature, “When hackers take over your WhatsApp account” published in Daily Monitor of May 30 is an eye opener and one to be taken seriously. Not because hacking is new but because of how little attention we pay to digital safety, and how everyone is a potential victim-in-waiting or has already been fleeced.

The story highlights how unsuspecting people were scammed into having their WhatsApp accounts taken over by people who then used those accounts to defraud people on their contact lists. Following restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, society was pushed to do life online more than ever before. And now even with the pandemic tucked safely behind us (hopefully), the online or digital life still transcends most aspects of our lives. But even without Covid-19, the disruptions that come with innovation and technology dictate a general trend towards digital-based life. From business transactions, education, work, spirituality, social amenities, you name it. That is why cybercrime should worry us as much as the kickboxing and paver-wielding criminal gangs roaming our streets do if not more.

Just like computer applications or gadgets are updated, these criminals also update their tricks. They get more creative every day. According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report for 2022, a total of 286 cybercrime cases were reported resulting in a financial loss of Shs19.2 billion. Only 45 cases were brought to court, nine cases were not pursued further and 232 cases remained under investigation.

In our story, Daniel Odaka, an enthusiast and digital channels manager at Airtel Uganda, says hackers use stolen data for financial fraud, identity theft, targeted scams and account takeovers. “They can make unauthorized purchases, drain bank accounts or impersonate you to spread information,” he says.

This poses many questions among which is if we are fully equipped to fight cybercrime at all levels starting from an individual level, to organisations, businesses and even government agencies. From banks to innocent students at the university, no one is safe.