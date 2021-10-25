Even in death, BMK offers lessons on Wills 

Deceased: Last week, the family of the late Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige (BMK) (pictured) came together to hold prayers in his honour, 40 days after his passing as per Islamic doctrine. 

What you need to know:

The issue: 
Writing a Will
Our view:  
If you don’t write one, your loved ones will be stuck with administrative paperwork which comes at a cost and can go on for years. 

During such prayers, heirs are installed and the Wills of the deceased are read if he or she left one.
In the Kampala suburb of Naguru, the son of the late BMK took over the leadership of his father’s business empire under the guardianship of four people.
 
In his Will, BMK gave his son, Mr Ali Kibirige, charge of his business empire chairmanship under Muwanga Holdings, and also gave all his children shares.
In a speech read by one of the Muslim clerics, it was confirmed that BMK was also able to divide part of his wealth among the widows as his health deteriorated over the past eight years. 
This should largely enable the family to navigate the chaos that is common in our society following the death of leaders in families. 

