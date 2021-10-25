Even in death, BMK offers lessons on Wills 

Last week, the family of the late Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige (BMK) came together to hold prayers in his honour, 40 days after his passing as per Islamic doctrine.

During such prayers, heirs are installed and the Wills of the deceased are read if he or she left one.

In the Kampala suburb of Naguru, the son of the late BMK took over the leadership of his father’s business empire under the guardianship of four people.



In his Will, BMK gave his son, Mr Ali Kibirige, charge of his business empire chairmanship under Muwanga Holdings, and also gave all his children shares.

In a speech read by one of the Muslim clerics, it was confirmed that BMK was also able to divide part of his wealth among the widows as his health deteriorated over the past eight years.

This should largely enable the family to navigate the chaos that is common in our society following the death of leaders in families.

Tabloids are often awash with stories of wars between children, widows, and relatives of the departed. Such episodes can sometimes have catastrophic consequences beyond the administrator general’s office. A family’s dirty linen is washed in public.

In life, BMK commanded respect with his business success. In death, he provided an important lesson – we all need to write Wills while still alive.

There is a wide feeling that many have an inherent fear of doing it. Either we feel that we have no wealth to pass on or that writing a Will is a sign of envisioning our death as an event happening soon.

Like 16th American writer Benjamin Franklin said: “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”

A Will is a document written by a living person stating his/her wishes to be executed after his/her death. It ensures that your money and belongings are distributed according to your wishes.

If you don’t write one, your loved ones will be stuck with administrative paperwork which comes at a cost and can go on for years.

Every adult person (18 years and above) of sound mind with death anticipation should make a Will which is a secret and can be kept in a bank or with someone you trust.

It is upon an incumbent who thinks and knows that he owns property to make a Will if they do not want it to be mismanaged and can be amended while still alive.

We all know the business lessons connected to BMK and now must take this lesson offered from his final resting place.