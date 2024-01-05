Even in disagreement, focus should be on ensuring dignity

Speke Resort Munyonyo on the outskirts of Kampala is currently a beehive of activity as Uganda hosts three major international events back-to-back.

First is the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) that ends today.

Thereafter, there will be the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77+1 in the week ahead.

At the opening ceremony of the CSPOC on Thursday, President Museveni, who will be a major part of the news realm over the summits, gave a stinging address.

Established in 1969, the CSPOC operates on a bi-annual basis, where speakers and presiding officers of the national parliaments of the independent sovereign states of the Commonwealth converge to understand the various forms of parliamentary diplomacy.

In his speech to delegates, he criticised what he called attempts by Western powers to impose their beliefs on people in foreign territories.

Mr Museveni said the West must stop the manipulation and lectures.

Citing the deadly ongoing crisis in the Middle East, Museveni said the crisis could be traced back to Roman imperialism when they dispersed the Jews.

Describing colonialism as “a waste of time”, Museveni pointed out that a lot can still be salvaged instead of the chauvinism of many actors.

It’s not that what he said is new or ground-breaking. In fact, those words have been a regular part of his speeches at many international meetings.

The repetition is a reminder of how serious and impassioned he may feel about the subject amid the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Palestine.

However, before we point a finger at the manipulation of the West, we must also point one at our own shortcomings at home.

Whatever they think of us should not blind this government from carrying its cross in the sectors that affect Uganda.

The same manipulation that the West is taking bullets for is common in our system as politicians act as superheroes who save communities.

Our democratic credentials and human rights record still leaves a lot to be desired while Uganda is often at a disadvantage as neighbours impose unfair restrictions often.

There is a need to invest a lot in sectors that improve the lives of Ugandans so as to have citizens living in dignity.

Today, many, especially urban dwellers live from meal to meal while those in rural areas only have hope to point to as a basis for living.