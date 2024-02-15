Expectant mothers deserve better 

News that Medici Con L’Africa (CUAMM), a non-governmental organisation working for the promotion and protection of health in Africa, has launched a Shs2 billion project aimed at improving primary health care in Bileafe and Odupi sub-counties in Terego District is more than welcome.

When you read the story of Ms Oliver Driciru, a resident of Elefe Village, Terego District in Daily Monitor of February 15, titled “Plight of expectant mothers in Terego”, you will understand why.

Ms Driciru narrates her experience of having to walk to Odupi Health Centre III at 1am to deliver her baby because there was no other means of transport at that time. Her husband could not take her on his bicycle because she was in too much pain. So they walked.

When they got to the health centre, the midwife reportedly used a torch for the procedure as there was no power at the health centre, which uses solar electricity.

The power had been exhausted due to excessive use and poor weather that affected it.

Unfortunately, this story is not unique to Driciru. Many women especially in rural areas suffer due to poor healthcare, poor roads and lack of transportation, especially much needed ambulances.

According to the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), every year, 287,000 women globally lose their lives giving birth; 2.4 million newborns die and an additional 2.2 million are stillborn.

The 2022 Uganda Health and Demographic Survey stated that maternal mortality reduced from 418 per 100,000 live births deaths in 2006 to 336/100,000 in 2016. Even then, some 6,000 women and adolescent girls still die every year from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

It is, therefore, always good to hear of projects such as this aimed at improving healthcare to change the narrative. It is said that about 730 maternal health and neonatal patients are expected to benefit from it.

Of course it goes without saying that we need to improve our healthcare system and fund it better for it to be able to give decent service. Projects such as these are only a form of relief.