Expedite construction of  regional cancer centres

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja officially launched the construction of the Northern Uganda Cancer Centre, marking the final lap of a journey that started in 2017.

The process took four years because of, among other things, the back and forth between politicians on the location of the regional cancer facility. The facility, that is meant to ease the burden on St Mary`s Hospital Lacor in Gulu, northern Uganda, is expected to be completed in a year’s time.

After a visit to the Uganda Cancer Centre (UCI) in Kampala in 2015, President Museveni directed that all regions have cancer centres to ease pressure on UCI.

A tour of UCI today will show how dire the situation is. Patients from across the country camp at the facility, sometimes without accommodation and food for months, because those on radiotherapy and chemotherapy have to report to the hospital sometimes twice a month.

Cancer is one of the commonest killers globally, the others being accidents and heart disease.

In Uganda, the cancer burden is increasing. This week, UCI reported that the number of cancer cases handled annually at the facility had doubled over the last five years, and that children are contributing 10 per cent of the new cases.

According to experts at the facility, the number of patients handled had increased from 4,000 in 2015 to 7,400 in 2020 and it is expected to rise further.

The most prevalent cases are cervical and breast cancers for women; prostate cancer for men and cases of lymphoma in children. This means that no one is safe, and the idea of regional cancer centres could not be timelier.

Since the survival rate among patients in Uganda is low because most of them seek help at advanced stages, the need for these facilities should be prioritised.

The regional facilities in Mbale, Arua, Gulu and Mbarara would make it easier for cancer screening, testing, diagnosis, and treatment, hence reducing impediments of seeking treatment from Kampala. But this is just the first step in improving early diagnosis and treatment.

We also need campaigns to sensitise the public on cancer. Many people miss the signs during the critical initial stages because they attribute the ailment to many reasons, including witchcraft. Cancer can often be more successfully treated in its initial stages than when it has grown.

And finally, government needs to make resources available for the cancer fight. The idea of putting up regional centres was first mooted in 2015, but the first ground-breaking ceremony was held more than six years later. This speaks to misplaced priorities when it comes fighting a deadly disease such as cancer.