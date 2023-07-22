Expedite probe into students’ poisoning

Hundreds of students at Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School in Naggalama Town Council, Mukono District, were on Thursday rushed to nearby health facilities due to alleged poisoning. At least 200 students were struggling with high temperatures, headache, stomach cramps, abdominal pains, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Local leaders suspect food poisoning even before police conclude investigations into the episode. Police picked samples and sent them to the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory (DGAL) to establish if students’ supper served on Wednesday was laced with poison, or this was simply a case of food contamination.

Some of the affected students were discharged on Friday, only to be rushed back to hospitals after their situation deteriorated. Some have stabilised but others remain in critical condition. It’s now about four days since authorities sent samples to DGAL but the results have not been released. Let’s expedite investigations into this matter.

In view of the current state of affairs and unexplained delays, we propose that the school be temporarily closed until results are released. This measure might not be popular, but it’s a stitch in time. History will undoubtedly judge us harshly if we decided to remain ambivalent in the face of adversity. This is a safety measure as we wait for GAL to give us the scientific explanation of what exactly happened.

If it was a case of food poisoning, then, we propose a comprehensive investigation into the entire food supply chain, including the storage and procurement. In case it turns out that some callous people attempted to kill students, then, the authorities must not leave any stone unturned. The suspects must be hunted down, arrested for attempted murder and ensure they are tried in courts of law.

Even though investigations are still ongoing, for those who maintain an illusion of tight control, the Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School incident is a vivid reminder in the context of food safety in the country, particularly in schools. According to the World Health Organisation, food safety, nutrition and food security are inseparably linked.

The body estimates that 600 million – almost 1 in 10 people in the world – fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420,000 die every year. Contaminated foods can also cause more serious problems such as kidney failure, blood infection and even paralysis.