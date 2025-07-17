Failure to curb election violence fuels mob culture

Today, the ruling party (NRM) is holding its party primaries to pick the constituency flagbearers across Uganda. The day dawns with palpable tension. The foregoing violence and tension documented in various parts of the country have not helped matters. Members of the electorate have been beaten and injured in various ways.

Several people have lost their lives due to the reckless and/or negligent actions of voters, candidates and electoral authorities. The images that have coloured our phone and television screens, as well as newspaper articles, have been shocking in the extent of violence exhibited and the audacity and impunity of the perpetrators. Some candidates appear to be deaf even to the authorities in their party.

All manner of election crimes have been reported in this period of holding special interest elections and the expression of interest by candidates vying for party flags. Civility appears to have flown out of the window for the most part, in the race to secure party flags. Numerous rules have been flouted, which ought to worry the electoral commission and voters in general as the electoral calendar unfolds towards 2026.

The question remains, who will tame the unruly children of the ruling party who have become a problem for their constituents, party rivals and society as a whole? The Inspector General of Police and other police chiefs have held meetings in hotspot constituencies where harmony has been hard to come by. There were areas where the NRM’s electoral commission was forced to ban joint campaigns to forestall the inevitable violence.

This is before one considers the scores of other political groups that the electoral commission has to deal with and adjudicate to ensure free and fair elections. Unless something drastic is done, there are areas in the country where violence has completely tipped the scales and it will be hard to restore a semblance of balance and fairness, without which it is unlikely that voters will accept election outcomes.

Guns and gun-wielding candidates and individuals have become a serious threat to life, and we hope that there will be no more deaths resulting from the wanton flaunting and use or misuse of firearms.

Failure to curb the violence is likely to plunge all of us into a full-scale mob culture before we are done casting the final vote in 2026. Candidates in NRM have already gone on the record accusing rivals of hiring goons to destabilise elections. Let us not degenerate to chaos.