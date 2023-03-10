Fare-thee-well Justice Kakuru

The country is mourning a judge that has been described by those who worked with or were close to him as a bold and committed servant.

Justice Kenneth Kakuru succumbed to cancer related complications on Tuesday at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

The death of the judge hit the country in many ways. First, for his family, friends and close relatives, they lost a loved one, a pillar in many ways than one.

Secondly, the Judiciary has been left with a bloody nose. For an institution that is short of personnel, losing Justice Kakuru at 65, five years shy of the official retirement age of the Court of Appeal, means we were robbed of an important resource.

The Bench needs experience of such judges, and that means we have been left poorer.

Third, the demise of Justice Kakuru has upset some Ugandans who are interested in the rule of law, and particularly those that have followed his rulings over the past five years.

Some may have not agreed with him. But significantly – as records show - the deceased judge wrote a number of landmark judgments advancing human rights for ordinary Ugandans.

For example, in March 2020, he ruled that the police have no powers to stop or disperse public gatherings as it annulled the contentious Section 8 of Public Order Management Act (POMA). In a majority decision of the court of 4:1, the Constitutional Court observed that POMA contravenes several provisions of the constitution that warrant freedom of assembly to its citizens in a democratic society.

The verdict of the court was a sigh of relief mainly to the Opposition politicians, whose gatherings ahead of the 2021 General Election were always violently dispersed by the police based on that law.

Many people, who benefitted from his rulings and those who worked with him, said Justice Kakuru delivered his rulings timely, a trait hardly exhibited by many of his peers, resulting in an endless case backlog.

The deceased judge would also volunteer to write lead judgements in cases where he sensed his colleagues on a panel would delay.

He will also be remembered for the 2018 age limit petition hearing in Mbale City when he stood out to be the lone judge out of a five-member panel, to dissent from endorsing the amendment of the Constitution to remove the presidential age cap of 75.

We thank him for his service to the country, and hope that his soul rests eternally.