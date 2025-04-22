Fare-thee-well Pope Francis

The world woke up to celebrate Easter Monday, the day that Christians use for extended rest, reflection, and more time with other people after an eventful Easter Sunday. But the mood changed the moment the news broke that Pope Francis had died.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, his death came just a day after he appeared on the balcony during Easter Mass at the Vatican. The death of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City, even when many had anticipated it for months, had many world leaders and the faithful grieved.

For many faithful in Uganda, he was closer to them having visited the country two years after he was named Pope in 2013. Pope Francis’ visit to Uganda in 2015 left a lasting mark on our nation, inspiring countless individuals and communities who had last hosted a pope in 1993 when Pope John Paul II visited.

The visit, which came as Uganda marked the 50th anniversary of the canonisation of the Uganda Martyrs, will remain in the hearts of many Ugandans and drew many closer to the father of the Holy See. During his historic visit, Pope Francis brought a message of hope and peace, emphasizing the importance of forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity.

It is at this event that many witnessed a rare handshake between President Museveni and Opposition politician Kizza Besigye. On Saturday, November 28, 2015, Pope Francis visited the Nalukolongo House of Charity for the elderly and disabled in Kampala, where he appealed to all parishes and communities in Uganda – and the rest of Africa – not to forget the poor. This was also another heartwarming gesture. The Pope's commitment to social justice and environmental stewardship also resonates deeply with Ugandans.

His encyclical on climate change, Laudato Si', underscores the need for sustainable development and care for our common home. As Uganda continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, the Pope's message serves as a timely reminder of our responsibility to protect the environment for future generations.

Pope Francis' leadership style, characterized by humility and a willingness to listen, offered a compelling model for leaders in Uganda and beyond. His emphasis on compassion, empathy, and service inspires us to work towards a more just and equitable society. As we reflect on the Pope's legacy, we are reminded of the power of faith, hope, and love to transform individuals and communities. Fare-thee-well, Pope Francis.



