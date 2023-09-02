Fast track passing of National Legal Aid Bill

On Friday, courts across the country closed to enable advocates under their professional association of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) offer free legal advice to vulnerable Ugandans who cannot afford private services.

It was estimated that more than 2,300 advocates across the country participated in this year’s 14th annual pro bono day. The focus this year was for the advocates to teach the citizens how to effectively write wills, a move that was aimed at minimising family property fights when the head of the home dies.

Statistics from ULS showed that 5,000 applications are received annually to process inheritances. At least 2,000 out of the 5,000 experience family conflicts. Out of 5,000, about 90 percent die intestate (having not written wills).

It is now six years since the first National Legal Aid Bill was tabled by a private member in Parliament to remedy the issue of having no access to free legal services by vulnerable citizens.

The first reading of the Bill happened in 2020, but it was later among the Bills dropped by the 10th Parliament under the leadership of then Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. It was re-tabled in 2021 and a new National Legal Aid Bill of 2022, re-tabled last year.

It is high time our legislators recognised the importance of this Bill and have it passed into law to help majority of their electorate to have access to justice.

In order to roll out the legal aid law, government needs at least Shs47.6b annually, which money can easily be got if our leaders determined since there is a lot of wastage.

The core objective of the Bill is to regulate the provision of legal aid services by service providers in Uganda, make provision for the grant of legal aid services to indigent, marginalised and vulnerable citizens in a bid to access justice.

According to the Hiil Report 2016, at least 80 percent of Ugandans cannot afford services of a private lawyer and yet Article 28 (3) (e) provides for the right to fair hearing in courts of law.

This is because an accused person cannot have a fair hearing in court without a right to legal representation.

Likewise, Articles 21 and 28 provide for equality before the law and fair and speedy court hearing.

So, once passed into law, the Bill will be a basis to promoting social justice to those who are disadvantaged in society, which in turn, contributes to good governance and rule of law.