Fight against graft can’t be won amid contradictions

On Thursday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ms Geraldine Ssali, and several officials in the same ministry were questioned by police in regard to allegations of mismanagement of money meant to compensate several cooperatives across the country for losses incurred during the liberation wars of 1978-1979 and 1980-1986.

Their appearance at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala, came less than 10 days after three legislators, Mr Michael Mawanda (Igara West), Mr Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi (Elgon) and Mr Paul Akamba (Busiki), along with lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankoko, were arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and charged with diversion of public funds and conspiring to defraud government out of more than Shs7.3 billion.

Those developments, coupled with the arrest and arraignment in the same court several weeks before of three MPs of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, namely Ms Cissy Namujju (Lwengo District Woman), Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East) and Mr Akamba, on charges of soliciting undue advantage by claiming that they would influence the Budget Committee of Parliament to increase the Uganda Human Rights Commission’s budget, suggest that the NRM government has finally woken up to the need to come down hard on corruption.

Uganda is known to have one of the most elaborate anti-corruption legal frameworks, but that has for some reason not translated into tangible results in the fight against graft. Why?

One of the reasons is that we have been going about the prosecution of those accused of dabbling in corruption in a selective manner. We, for example, know that more than 50 people, including senior Cabinet ministers, were implicated in the abuse of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable communities in Karamoja yet only a handful of people are being prosecuted for taking them.

However, the biggest challenge in the fight against corruption is lack of consistency. It is inconceivable that a few days after President Museveni vowed to stamp out corruption, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among was in Lwengo District insinuating that implicated MPs would be “forgiven”. The leadership is not reading from the same page.