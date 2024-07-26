Fight anti-graft fighters by burying corruption

With security personnel patrolling the streets of Kampala night and day, with more than usual deployment at Parliament, areas around the House, traders, public service vehicle operators, among others, are counting losses.

They are scared because the Central Business District and many streets have more security personnel. Some of these traders and businesspeople are concerned that the security personnel are not shopping downtown, eating katogo in the morning, kikomando, pilau rice with meat and or vegetables or sauce with all foods at lunch, porridge accompanied with roasted groundnuts, gonja from vendors and restaurants within and near the taxi parks.

Mr Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda, the chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), told this publication on Wednesday that traders usually incur losses during protests and opt to stay home until they are certain that they can open their shops, supermarkets, display their merchandise without getting caught in the middle of running battles between protestors and security personnel.

He also urged the government to show its commitment in fighting corruption, saying: “No one can support corruption when people are overtaxed to raise money that is being stolen”.

As the business community complains about the silent streets that affect their sales and revenue streams, sections of the public demand the President, lawmakers and anti-graft agencies to take action.

While deploying police men and soldiers is a plus, given that criminals thrive in secrecy and think Uganda is not as advanced as China that has facial recognition technology that can spot criminals in crowds, the Constitution provides for the right to peaceful assembly, among others.

The security forces have been condemned for arresting unarmed protestors who wanted to march to Parliament .

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, halted debate on corruption allegations, heavy deployment and actions of security personnel during the plenary on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there was a last minute suspension of the plenary sitting, infuriating some of the lawmakers who said they were already in the House when the announcement was made.

Parliament, the public service and the general public have to carry their cross as fighters against corruption or fighters against those fighting corruption.

The President, whom the New Vision in its article “Performance reviews for civil servants start” published yesterday, reportedly in a recent Cabinet retreat cited disgusting levels of corruption in district local governments.

“President Museveni highlighted the example of an old man from Bunyoro [Sub]-region who requested him for Shs20m to buy jobs for his children,” the article stated.