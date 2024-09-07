Fighting corruption: Let court do it's job

For a long time, Ugandans have been frustrated by how the State machinery goes after those at the bottom of the corruption chain, leaving the ones who have profited more untouched.

“The general public has been frustrated that we go for small fish. But recently, we have seen this trend changing and we shall support your efforts to ensure a corruption-free society. Ensure professionalism, integrity and protection of human rights during the performance of your duties,” Mr Byakagaba said at the CID headquarters at Kibuli, Kampala.

The reversal in the trend that the IGP is talking about is the arrest and arraignment of senior government officials, including ministers, Members of Parliament and top lawyers before court on corruption-related charges.

But even before the courts of law can conclude the matter and make a pronouncement on whether the accused officials are guilty or not, some senior government officials have rushed to make conclusions.

The 1995 Constitution provides that every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until proven guilty, or until that person has pleaded guilty.

Senior government officials should not be seen to be publicly taking sides on a matter that is being handled by the courts of law. The recent public pronouncements by the Speaker of Parliament and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) on matters before court can be perceived as irregularly intervening in a matter that is being handled by the Judiciary.

“Michael Mawanda is a political prisoner. He was taken to prison by some politically dilapidated people in NRM for the 'great crime' of supporting Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Bushenyi [District]. That's his only crime. Supporting me. Free Mawanda!” tweeted First Son and CDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on August 15.

Speaker Among in June assured the people of Lwengo District that their woman representative – also before court over corruption-related charges – will be released.

"We will ensure that [MP Cissy] Namujju will be released soon. I have seen her, and she is in good condition. She was punished by her 'father' [the President] after wronging him, but we will work towards her release," Ms Among told hundreds at the gathering.

It could be true that all the accused government officials, MPs and lawyer are innocent, but the heads of the other arms of government should let the Judiciary do its work. Let our competent judges hear the cases without the perception from the public that they might be under undue pressure from the army or the Legislature.