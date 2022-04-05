Find a lasting solution to cattle rustling in Karamoja

A philanthropist, Ms Anne Maniman Akol, has initiated a project in Acegeretolim Parish in Nabilatuk District to curb rampant cattle theft in Karamoja sub-region. The Nakurraoana-Rwatta community initiative that started in February, focuses on changing the mindset of the youth to focus on crop farming instead of engaging in cattle rustling. (See Daily Monitor, Friday, April 1, Akol’s initiative to reduce cattle theft in Karamoja).

The sub-region enjoyed a period of relative peace after the army disarmed gun-wielding rustlers in the early 2000s. However, the rustlers have rearmed, acquiring guns from across the porous border in Kenya and South Sudan and resorted to their old habits.

Rampant cattle theft in Karamoja has led to insecurity and loss of lives in the seven districts of the sub-region. The government launched a fresh disarmament campaign last year. However, this has so far failed to stop the rampaging rustlers. The disarmament exercise has also drawn allegations of human rights violations.

The people of Karamoja are heavily reliant on cattle for their livelihoods hence rising cattle rustling means that many households are being robbed of their means of sustenance .

We commend efforts of Ms Akol to curb rustling and diversify sources of livelihood in the sub-region and call upon the government to emulate this.

The government should step up efforts to sensitise the communities in the sub-region, particularly the youth who constitute the highest number of rustlers against the vice.

The use of the army to forcibly stop cattle rustling has been tried before, with limited success being registered. It is now time to put more effort in changing the mindset of Karimojong youth against cattle rustling and encouraging them to engage in other lawful income generating activities.

Government should promote crop farming in the sub-region by teaching the locals modern farming methods and providing them with planting materials, fertilisers, irrigation equipment, among others free of charge or at a subsidised cost.

This will wean the sub-region of its heavy reliance on cattle keeping and ensure development through diversification of the sub-region’s economy.