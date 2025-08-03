Find money to fix the 27 major roads

The week ending saw the Works minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, drop a bombshell on how work on at least 27 major national roads will be suspended or slowed down. Reason: There is a funding shortfall, which has resulted in halting payment to contractors who can't also continue work without money. The line minister, who was appearing before Parliament on Thursday during the budgeting cycle, said they had budgeted for Shs3.153 trillion for the said roads, but to their surprise, they only got Shs682 billion, which was a drop in the ocean. Of the 27 road projects, 18 are fully funded by the government, with the other nine being externally funded.

However, the delay by the government has also had a ripple effect on the other nine funded like, in terms of being unable to provide timely counterpart funding for land acquisition, taxes, or enabling works. Some of the affected national roads include: Kira-Kasangati-Matugga, Kisubi-Nakawuka-Nateete, Nakawuka-Mawagulu-Nanziga-Maya, Kasenje-Buwaya, Karuma-olwiyo, and Masindi-Biiso, Karuma-Packach, and Entebbe-Nakiwogo. Our clarion call is to find the money, even if it comes through a supplementary budget, and have these affected national roads completed on time. According to the defunct Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), bad or uncompleted roads contribute to at least 35 percent of mechanical breakdowns and increase maintenance costs for vehicles by 20–30 percent annually.





They also accelerate road crashes given that some of these roads have open potholes, and are very slippery when it rains, among other dangers that these undone roads can pose to the motorists, including hitting the potholes and rolling over. Legally, when the road contractors are not paid within the agreed time, the government will not survive compensation complaints. For a contractor, each passing time is money lost, even in the moments when their machines are not running. So to avoid the huge legal compensation costs, let's find money and find it quickly and pay up the contractors if we are to avoid these dangers associated with unfinished roads, and also legal compensation. We have always, somehow, found money to fund projects that the government has an interest in, or bailed out distressed companies. So why not national roads that all of us use?