Fix broken bridges to prevent drowning

This week, this newspaper reported the plight of users of the Kotido road, especially those who cross the Alito Bridge. In what has become a familiar story, when the rains start pouring around this time of the year, locals in Kapelebyong District on Saturday retrieved three bodies from the flooded Alito Bridge, a day after the victims drowned while attempting to cross using ropes improvised by local guides.

The deceased were identified as Kennedy Odongo (25), a resident of Kotido District; Kevin Alupo, from Pallisa District; and Isaiah Koryang (27), from Kaabong District. But local leaders fear that the number of the dead could go up since more people are missing. Kotido Road is a key route for trucks transporting goods to South Sudan through Karenga District, but it is now impassable.

Alito Bridge has become a deathtrap, according to local authorities. Last year, two people lost their lives at the same bridge. Since the 2007 floods, the bridge, Mr Stephen Ebaju Epenu, the LC5 councillor for Obalanga, says has claimed 18 lives, including three Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers. He adds that despite continued pleas to the government, their appeal for the bridge to be worked on has never been responded to.

And the Alito Bridge is just one of the crises Uganda faces whenever the rains pour. In April, Rose Mary Lenunu was arrested by police after her two children drowned in their home in Mulimira Zone, Bukoto, in Kampala. Lenunu had locked the children inside the house while she went about her work.

Police in Kampala reported at the time that they were responding to multiple emergency calls following the April downpour.

The intense rainfall led to severe flooding, resulting in motor accidents, pedestrians being swept away by fast-moving water, and significant property damage. According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 236,000 people drown every year, and drowning is among the 10 leading causes of death for children aged 5-14 years. In Uganda, the figures are alarming.

According to a recent study by the Makerere University School of Public Health, about 3,000 people lose their lives to drowning annually, making Uganda one of the countries with the highest drowning death rates in the world.

Experts have traced the high drowning rates in Uganda to outdated legal frameworks, widespread vessel overloading, and deteriorating infrastructure, among others.

As the country prepares for the September-October-November rain season, we appeal to the government to pay attention to the calls by locals for the rehabilitation of deteriorating bridges.