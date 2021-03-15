Fix information gaps on Covid-19 vaccines

By Editor More by this Author

Vaccination against Covid-19 is ongoing in different parts of the country for health workers and others who are most at risk.

While this is a great step towards fighting the pandemic that has paralysed countries and their economies for a little over a year now, the obvious gaps in information about the vaccine are bound to play against the process.

Considerable amount of information has been dispensed in regard to the vaccine and why it is important. But compared to the misinformation making rounds in communities, more sensitisation is necessary. There are so many unanswered questions that need to be responded to by authorities.

Daily Monitor of March 12 published seemingly obvious questions that have gone unanswered. In a story titled, “What you should know about Covid-19 vaccine”, the following unanswered questions were highlighted:

‘What should I do if my body starts reacting negatively to the vaccine? How soon can we expect a vaccine for those under 18 years? What are the indicators that someone might react negatively after the jab? What are the known side effects that one may experience after the jab? Will Covid-19 ever go away?

Which percentage of vaccinated people do we need to reopen closed sectors? Why didn’t the President launch the roll out of the vaccine in the country and why was he not the first person to be vaccinated just like presidents from some countries? Does the vaccine protect us from all variants? When will the rest of the population be vaccinated? When will politicians and other leaders be vaccinated?’

These are only a drop in the ocean of unanswered questions about the vaccine and because of this gap, myths abound. There are those who are convinced that the vaccine is not good for them and have vowed not to be vaccinated.

While getting the vaccines and rolling out the vaccination process is a great achievement, massive and intensive sensitisation is key to debunk the misinformation and myths about it. If this is not done, our problem will not be lack of a vaccine but rather refusal to take the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health went over and above in popularising the health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. There were radio, TV, newspaper messages run in various local languages and posters in various places.

The message was spread widely and clearly. Perhaps this is what we need to do to enable Ugandans make informed choices. The hesitation to be vaccinated is only natural as these are new vaccines for what was also a novel virus.

So, draw up an effective sensitisation plan for the Covid-19 vaccine. Answer all the questions being put out and leave no room for misinformation and disinformation to thrive.