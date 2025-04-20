Fix minimum wage and improve working conditions

Recently, the International Code of Conduct Association (ICoCA), a governance and oversight mechanism for ensuring that providers of private security services treat their employees in a manner that respects human rights and international law released a report titled, “Working conditions in private security country report: Uganda” that painted a damning picture of the conditions under which employees of private security organisations in Uganda operate.

The report indicates that 58 percent of the guards have no access to drinking water; 41 percent do not receive meals from their employers; 33 percent have no access to toilets; 36 percent have no access to chairs and tables; 57 percent have no access to shelter or a security guard house.

The report further reveals that guards earn Shs130,000 per month, work for as long as 12 hours a day, and hardly have days off or get annual leave days. The situation calls for introspection on the part of those in government, the proprietors of the security firms and those who hire their services.

How do people who hire these services sleep easy when hungry and thirsty guards are out there presumably securing the premises in which they sleep? Would offering a plate of food or a glass of water to a guard be too much to ask? What happened to our generous souls?

Such working conditions not only demotivate the workforce but also affect the productivity and mental and physical health of the private guards. It is inconceivable that employers expect such guards to serve with commitment and loyalty.

How does one expect a guard who earns Shs130,000 a month to secure property worth millions? Proprietors of private security firms and their regulator have been hiding behind the absence of a law on the minimum wage for quite a while now.

The biggest consideration when President Museveni declined to sign the Minimum Wage Bill, 2015 into law in February 2018 was that the prescription of a minimum wage would have a negative impact on the economy as it was likely to cause investors to either relocate or not come to Uganda.

The ICoCA report is a timely reminder of the need to set those considerations aside and for once subordinate the interests of foreigners to those of Ugandans. We need to not only prescribe a minimum wage, but also make the working conditions of not only the private security guards, but those of all working Ugandans better.