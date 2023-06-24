Fix problems in revised secondary curriculum

Unblushing in the face of admonition, the government is struggling to save the leftovers of a devitalised Lower Secondary Curriculum (LSC).

Uganda Vision 2040 mandates government to give learners opportunities to excel in the skills areas they are placed in. In view of that, government through the National Curriculum Development Centre changed our education system to emphasise practical skills, attitude and moral values geared towards the overall goal of producing graduates with employable skills, and who are competitive in the job market.

Under the revised curriculum, Senior One students were required to do a vocational special project whose assessment, in Senior Three, leads to award of a Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) certificate in an employable skill. However, in May, government suspended planned DIT assessment after schools reported challenges. Teachers didn’t understand the teaching required for DIT skills transfer and schools lacked paraphernalia for practicals.

The lack of textbooks, late release of funds and procurement blunders made matters worse. Some schools abandoned the revised curriculum and fed learners on an outdated syllabus. Others opted for a hybrid that lacked textbooks and other supporting documents. The government last week rolled out the distribution of 15.5 million textbooks to enable the teachers to deliver lessons under the revised curriculum.

Understandably, the development, production, procurement and distribution of textbooks is a long process. However, the alleged distribution of unidentified number of textbooks for Senior One and Senior Two notwithstanding, our view, is that a three-year wait is baffling, and in away, borders on a reeking procurement scandal that needs to be investigated.

How ministry officials sourced the 28 local suppliers remains unclear and the outsourcing arrangement of a Shs63.6b deal is another issue of public concern. The failure to implement the planned skills component in the revised curriculum is another scandal.

Since government is ill-prepared, the best option would be to suspend the entire curriculum, or fix the gaps and put all the facilities in place, re-tool teachers and announce a new date for implementation of the LSC.