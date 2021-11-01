Flag-offs are welcome but sports needs more 

By EDITOR More by this Author

The picture of a crammed Deputy Speaker’s boardroom last Friday was a good reminder of how much politicians want to associate with sports.

Ms Anita Among flagged off the Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes, who travelled to Namibia for Netball Pent Series. The event will starts today.

At the flag off, Ms Among gave She Cranes team Shs23m and further pledged more support to netball and sports at large.

According to the State Minister for Sports, Mr Hamson Denis Obua, the National Council of Sports (NCS) spent approximately Shs286m to cover all the team’s expenses.

All these gestures deserve applause from everyone but that picture shows how much we love to associate with success and not the process.

A large percentage of parliamentarians organise football tournaments in their constituencies as tools for mobilisation.

However, once in the August House, not many continue to articulate the sports agenda yet it could be one of the shortest avenues to ease the youth unemployment challenge we face today.

It is not enough to periodically spend those sums without dealing with the bottlenecks that hinder mass sports development and participation.

She Cranes which the Deputy Speaker hosted doesn’t have a home of its own. Their training conditions are deplorable too. Let’s not even start on how they are paid.

If Parliament wants to aid sports beyond tokenism, it is time they put the debate on infrastructure, amendment of an archaic law and better funding at the forefront.

Today, the 1964 NCS Act still describes sports as voluntary and amateur. Is it? Playgrounds are disappearing, no new stadiums are coming up while the sports budgets suffer routine cuts.

Solving these will bring an everlasting solution to the problems sports faces. In addition, politicians should go beyond using the names of sportsmen and women for public favour.

Miles away from Parliament in the east, Ugandan sports poster boy Joshua Cheptegei, the best long distance athlete in the world, launched his own foundation.

At the launch, Cheptegei donated a washing machine to a community hospital in Kapchorwa District.

Soon, Cheptegei will appear at an event with politicians who want to feed off his fame yet the real issue should be how to support his foundation to achieve its goals.

This venture needs funding to be able to ably support the community that made the gem that’s Cheptegei. A place where he has invested a lot of his proceeds and time to make it better.