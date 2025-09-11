Flouting rules on Nakivubo sets dangerous precedent

In November last year, during the leadership stint of Frank Rusa as acting executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the authority directed Ham Enterprises to cease all construction activities on the Jugula drainage channel until a thorough technical assessment had been conducted. A report by KCCA at that time confirmed that the unauthorised developments had obstructed the Jugula channel, disrupting the natural flow of storm-water and resulting in the overflow that had plagued the area. Less than a year later, we are back where we started from, this time with Ham Enterprises taking on the full-scale construction of Nakivubo Channel despite protests from various corners, not least of all, the city authorities, having issued a directive halting the same over unmet conditions, among other things, environmental compliance.

The National Environment Management Authority, as we reported this month, was still conducting the environmental impact assessment for the Nakivubo Channel project, reviewing project proposals and consulting stakeholders and yet excavation and construction work continued unabated deep in the disputed channel. Despite all the efforts made by the statutory bodies to regularise the activity at Nakivubo Channel, it all appears to be window dressing and an attempt to bolt the stable doors when the horse has already left. If KCCA has so far been unable to stop any construction on the channel, what are the chances that anything will change even if Parliament’s fact-finding team uncovered genuine concerns surrounding the construction on Nakivubo Channel?

The merits or demerits of the case notwithstanding, Nakivubo sets a dangerous precedent of impunity, where individual interests are seen to overrule the authority of regulatory bodies, rendering them toothless and powerless to enforce standards and regulations. This seriously erodes accountability. In any case, if the city authorities have not permitted Ham Enterprises to build, what happens if there are any eventualities under the circumstances? It also implies that the environmental watchdog and the city authorities are so far unwelcome to supervise ongoing works.

The nine-kilometre Nakivubo drainage Channel is an important feature of Kampala’s physical infrastructure whose development has major implications on the city’s drainage and its flood-control efforts. By virtue of its central location in a busy business sector, its development, whether positive or negative, stands to affect thousands of lives. Any such development should be conducted only after heavy consultation and a sign-off on a solid environmental and social impact plan. If not done, it paves the way for unchecked and potentially detrimental developments in the future.



