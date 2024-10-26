Fuel tanker explosion: Track down taxi driver

On Tuesday, October 22, a fuel tanker operator, who was avoiding a direct hit on a taxi, whose driver suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, lost control and swerved into the roadside trench thereby overturning it.

Eyewitness accounts claim the driver of the ill-fated fuel truck pleaded with the excited residents, who had within seconds come in big numbers to siphon “free” fuel, not to dare do so because of an imminent explosion. The enthusiastic residents gave him a deaf ear as they siphoned the fuel.

The narrative is that hardly 10 minutes after the fuel tanker went up in flames, with the death toll as of yesterday standing at 16.

Those severely injured are 25 battling for their lives in the intensive care unit at Kiruddu, Kampala.

The week has come to an end and no information has been made public about the reckless taxi or its driver that caused the accident in the first place. If the taxi driver had not carelessly driven his vehicle, this deadly explosion would not have happened.

It is against this background that we appeal to the traffic police to use its Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system to trace this taxi.

This is the time that we should benefit from the CCTV cameras that the government has been vigorously installing along main roads and highways to curb crime around the country.

In March 2017, President Museveni ordered the immediate installation of cameras in all major towns of Uganda and highways to combat crime in the country.

The directive came hours after a shooting that claimed the lives of then Police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his driver Godfrey Mambewa, and bodyguard Kenneth Erau.

The CCTV project was part of the President’s 10-point security plan at the time the country was grappling with violent crimes, including armed robberies, kidnaps and murders.

Seven years later, the country should be reaping the benefits of having a network of CCTV cameras along most of the major towns and highways.

At a time when the country is facing an increased number of deaths as a result of accidents on the roads, we appeal to police to leverage the available technology to keep Ugandans safe on the road.

By now police should have identified the reckless taxi driver.