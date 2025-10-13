Fufa, clubs, fans must sit down and talk

It is not often that the local league – the StarTimes Uganda Premier League – makes the front pages of this publication. We have often reserved space on the front page for some great sports stories. Most of these tell the story of success that makes us all very proud as Ugandans or despair that shakes our hope and confidence in our ability to compete with the world.

This is how athletes like Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo became regular features on what is the most important page of any newspaper. There has also been room for the national teams of football, rugby and netball et al as their stories of triumph represent the odds many of us have to beat every day.

However, there are days when that page has been reserved for crises like unpaid bonuses, rogue television deals, ticket fraud and the pain of former sportspersons who brought joy to Uganda. Media can be seen as a tool for advocacy since these people come from within our families and communities. It also remains a major tool for accountability and demand for transparency.

The latter is the major reason behind the local league making the front page seven days ago. Empty stands of Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) were splashed here. Clearly, the game is in crisis again after some years of progress. The issue emanates from the local federation, Fufa, choosing to radically reform the league while injecting Shs3.4b. Many clubs and fans contested the reforms, arguing that there wasn’t adequate consultation before rolling out the now-infamous new format.

The clubs have since come around and agreed to play, some under protest, except Vipers, which chose not to show up at Namboole for their game against Kitara. The message from fans was loud and unequivocal – the majority are not happy. Someone has got to pay attention and listen – something is not right. Vipers have decided to lead this crusade against the reforms. It’s become a lonely war for them as their peers have chosen to coil. However, the fans, an important part of the football ecosystem, have clearly sided with the seven-time league champions.

Neither side is willing to budge in a debate that is not about sainthood. The war could escalate quickly if the warring parties do not choose dialogue as a means of conflict resolution. There have been accusations of blackmail by Fufa to force clubs to toe the line. This has become a war of extremes, yet the goal for all parties is the same – to have stadiums full for games.







