Get to the bottom of UETCL money

This newspaper published a piece in yesterday’s edition derived from an avalanche of documents, which revealed that the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (UETCL), the taxpayer-funded bulk power transmitter, spent Shs1b to hire 37 new staff.

Broken down, this meant that Klynveld Peat Marwick Geordeler (KPMG), which was picked to undertake the exercise, would spend about Shs27m on each recruit, keeping other factors constant.

The problem is that the power firm has a Human Resources arm, which could have carried out the exercise freely or at a reduced cost.

The revelations come just when the country is still poring over the Auditor General’s annual value-for-money report of the 2021/2022 financial year. The report has spotlighted wasteful expenditure and wanton mismanagement of money across many ministries, departments and agencies.

Already, Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enter-prises (COSASE) has interfaced with some of the government officials following findings from the Auditor General’s report.

The government has since the 1990s taken a number of reforms to manage public financ-es yet corruption and mismanagement of money continues to bedevil the country

In the 2012/2013 financial year, the government through the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development sought to introduce new public finance management re-forms.

These reforms included the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA); up-grading the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) and the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS); wage and payroll management, improving budget formulation, implementation, monitoring and reporting; and strengthening budget transparency.

Yet even with all these reforms in place and with several fully-constituted bodies to fight financial mismanagement and corruption, the vice grows by the day.

In light of the latest revelations about UETCL, we demand that the responsible bodies use the available information to do a value-for-money audit at the power firm.

We ask Parliament to summon UETCL top authorities to explain to the country the decision they made and prove that it was necessary to splash taxpayers money on such an exercise.

They need to tell the country if KPMG was the only available firm for the recruitment and why it would cost the taxpayer an arm and a leg to conduct mere interviews.

As is demanded from us, we cannot pay lip-service to mismanagement of government re-sources at a time infrastructure and other basic demands are taking a hit due to financial constraints.

Let’s get to the bottom of this!

