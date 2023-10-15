Give citizens time to prepare for LC polls

As 71,216 villages and 10,717 parishes prepare to go to the polls to elect new administrative units [Local Council 1 and 2 as well as women councils and committees], it’s important that we safeguard the integrity of our electoral process against electoral fraud, or vote rigging and any form of intimidation and interference.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has the money [Shs58b] for the Local Council polls. The Justice Simon Byabakama-led Commission is holding back-to-back meetings, trying to modify the 2023 roadmap for the Local Council polls to accommodate the election of 421,430 women council leaders across the country.

The political parties are also restless, looking for funds in preparation for the multiparty LC polls. Others are quietly searching for popular candidates in one of the crucial elections in the country.

The LC structures are dominated by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). At least 80 percent are used as mobilisation centres for the ruling party. The Opposition will be seeking to dismantle a full-bodied political structure that has for the 37 years of NRM government played a fundamental role in President Museveni’s continued stay in power. The chairpersons preside over village executive committee meetings, monitor government programmes and assist police in the maintenance of law, order and security.

Because LC1s are the first line of contact for citizens at the village level, we must take this election seriously. Our view is that the Local Council elections be held at the end of January when the extension period expires to allow voters, as well as political parties and EC, enough time to prepare for the polls. Rushing LC polls will only perpetuate electoral fraud and entrench corruption.

Fixing all the cracks in the voter register and conducting civic education in all the villages require time. Voter education should be a prime concern for all stakeholders. It’s important that we involve the people and use the remaining period to rebuild public confidence in an electoral system that has for years been mocked as a Trojan horse in a shuffling democracy.

For all intents and purposes, the electoral body must be independent in execution of its constitutional duty. Awkwardly, some people, particularly in the Opposition, consider the Commission as a predisposed organisation, forgetting that it takes collective responsibility of government, the electorate, organised political forces, as well as the civil society to deliver a clean, free and fair poll.