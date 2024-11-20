Give cultural industry the credit it deserves

A baseline study by the Connect for Culture Africa (CFCA) conducted this year from March and April told us what we already know—Uganda's culture sector is enfeebled by low funding and disinterest from a government that is stuck in a time warp. The study that also involved stakeholder mapping set out to examine the landscape of public investment in the broader creative industry.

To be clear, such is the broadness and totality of the industry that it has under its belt traditional dance, film, music, theatre as well as a growing community of visual and literary artists. Yet the funding to the sector remains anaemic.

CFCA, a regional initiative focused on transforming Africa’s arts, culture, and heritage through advocacy, established that in the fiscal years (FY) 2021/22 and 2022/23 the sector received a tiny sliver of the national budget—only 0.0012 percent to be exact. In FY 2023/24 it increased, albeit barely, to 0.018 percent. The projections are that in FY 2024/25 it will drop to 0.016 percent after Shs9.069 billion was ring-fenced for the sector.

To put it bluntly, the figures are startling awful in every conceivable way. CFCA wants public investment in the sector to be increased to at least one percent of the national budget by 2030. And rightly so.

It is also worth pointing out that an investment in the cultural sector will not be in vain.

The worth in economic output of theatre, TV and film production as well as the entire fine art market might not be astronomical but is certainly promising.

The latest report from the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers is instructive.

It shows that royalty collections for creators on the continent reached €81m in 2023, a 3.2 percent increase.

It also captures just how the cultural sector infused energy into a night economy that was once upon a time battered by the pandemic.

According to the report, live and background income now stand at one-quarter above pre-pandemic level.

Live and background collections make up 23.9 percent of African revenues and grew by 13.6 percent during the year to reach €19.4 million.

This was driven by the strong return of post-pandemic live events and an increased focus on licensing.

Evidently, the cultural sector has to be given its due. This, among others, involves strengthening intellectual property protections that leave creatives prone to exploitation.

It should not be lost upon the government that the creatives in question have the capacity to expand the country’s rather narrow tax base.