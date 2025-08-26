Give girls and boys equal opportunities

Yumbe District has made great strides in reducing teenage pregnancies. According to Yumbe health officials, teenage pregnancies reduced from 30 percent during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 to 18 percent in 2024.According to the District Health Management Information System, 8,232 girls aged 10 to 19 became pregnant between 2020 and 2022.

In the Financial Year 2023/2024, the number of teenage pregnancies recorded fell to 5,740.

Yumbe District has also registered significant progress in reducing the number of early marriages, with more girls staying in school. District officials attribute the progress made to collaboration with cultural, religious, and charity organisations.

Together with these partners, district officials have stepped up sensitisation efforts and are now reaping the fruits of their endeavours. We applaud Yumbe District for reducing teenage pregnancies to below the national rate that is currently at an alarming 25 percent. However, we call upon the district authorities and their partners not to rest on their laurels but to continue this concerted effort to further reduce teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

Other districts should borrow a leaf from Yumbe to ensure that girls are not ensnared by teenage pregnancies and early marriages and stay in school so that they can rise to their full potential. Currently, teenage pregnancy is a leading cause of school dropouts, with an estimated 60 percent of dropouts attributed to it.

Many of the girls who drop out after becoming pregnant never return to school. To keep girls in school, the central and local governments must increase efforts to sensitise girls against the dangers of engaging in early sexual relations. Girls who drop out of school after becoming pregnant should be encouraged and facilitated to resume their education after giving birth.

Furthermore, negative cultural practices such as marrying off underage girls by greedy parents and relatives seeking bride price should be stamped out of society.

Many parents and guardians, especially in rural areas still view girls as a source of wealth, marrying them off at a tender age to get bride price instead of keeping them in school.

Both boys and girls are entitled to an education because it is their birthright. It is therefore morally wrong and illegal to keep girls out of school while boys study. Anybody who engages in this reprehensible act should be prosecuted.

It is only through providing equal opportunities for boys and girls that the country can develop into a great nation.