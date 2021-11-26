Give PWDs more job opportunities 

 Mr Willy Atono, who is visually impaired, was recently appointed as  a Grade One Magistrate. His appointment came after an endless job search. COURTESY/PHOTO 

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: 
PWDs
Our view:  
Although the recruitment diversity is long overdue, we applaud the Justice Kabiito-led commission for thinking of employing people with disabilities in the Judiciary.

This week, we reported about the first ever appointed visually impaired Grade One Magistrate, breaking a tradition of not employing visually impaired Ugandans to preside over cases in the Judiciary.
Mr Willy Atono, born blind, made history when he was last week, among several Grade One Magistrates appointed to the Judiciary.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.