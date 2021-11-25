Give PWDs more job opportunities

 Mr Willy Atono, who is visually impaired, was recently appointed as  a Grade One Magistrate. His appointment came after an endless job search. COURTESY/PHOTO 

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: PWDs

Our view: Although the recruitment diversity is long overdue, we applaud the Justice Kabiito-led Commission for thinking of employing People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Judiciary.

This week, we reported about the first ever appointed visually impaired Grade One Magistrate, breaking a tradition of not employing visually impaired Ugandans to preside over cases in the Judiciary.

