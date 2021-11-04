Good coordination of govt business is key

The general public has recently become privy to fights and disagreement on mode of operation in government ministries, especially in relation to the workings of the Prime Minister in relation to the ministers over whom the holder of this office is meant to preside.

The correspondence and the issues arising have had the nation collectively holding its breath. The public is wondering, along with the office holders, what the role of the Prime Minister is.

Do we need to have this defined in order to get everyone back on track? How should other ministries be working in relation to the office of the Prime Minister?

One of the obstacles to proper implementation of government programmes is the inability to create and/or make use of existing systems to ensure seamless flow of work in public service. Roles should be clearly defined and where need arises to cross the traditional working lines, communication lines should be open and justification for changes to the ordinary way of working should be made.

This is regular teamwork and when we detect bickering in the nation’s cabinet, it is an indicator that the team is not functioning well. Perhaps the cabinet needs to go through the orientation to not only refine working relationships but also enhance interpersonal skills.

Delegation of duties is another desirable and recommended practice in management. It is an idea that the Prime Minister’s office may want to consider and adopt in order to take care of the diverse pressing issues countrywide.

In order to save the office bearer much energy and time, they could delegate to their reports to get some of the more mundane tasks done. This would save the leader of government business time to focus on the oversight role.

Given that ministers come to cabinet with different competencies, it is not altogether a bad idea to have the team clustered in a way that takes advantage of mentorship capacities of more seasoned cabinet members.

This will allow new members to learn from more experienced members and to assess the different abilities which exist in the cabinet, thereby allowing the leader to make accurate decisions on whom to delegate, should the need arise.