Gov’t should listen to demands of teachers

This week, President Museveni directed the Ministry of Education to come up with a scheme for promoting classroom teachers as a way of motivating them. The President said this with the hope that it will make the teaching profession more attractive.

The President’s directive was in response to concerns raised by the teachers, who castigated government over failure to promote them despite their enhanced education and accumulated experience.

Other demands the teachers presented included improvement in working conditions such as adequate classroom resources, staff housing, safe environments, and manageable workloads, all of which are essential for the well-being of both educators and learners.

But these have become usual cries whenever teachers meet the President during such functions. So many pledges have been made by the Executive, only for the teachers to repeat the same request years later.

The President, for example, said it was not the first time he was advising government on a well-defined service scheme outlining the promotion process for teachers.

“Grades should be introduced into the teaching system. I remember advising the government to adopt this system in 2011. I do not understand why it was not being implemented. What happened?” President Museveni asked while presiding over the National Teachers’ Day celebration at Kololo Independence Grounds on Thursday.

A well-motivated workforce is necessary if Uganda is to improve the quality of its education.

This week, this newspaper reported that the education sector lost billions of shillings to teachers’ absenteeism between January and June of 2022, according to the Inspectorate of Government.

The Education ministry permanent secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, agreed that teacher absenteeism remains a major problem affecting performance, saying many teachers and head teachers are absent because they are working in more than one school.

When the Covid-19 pandemic shook the world in 2020, many sectors were hit, and the education sector was among the most affected. Close to 15 million learners were sent home for close to two years. As a result, many schools closed shop and a number of teachers found life outside of teaching.

As the economy slowly recovers from the Covid-induced challenges, teachers too need support. Despite being promised Shs20b in Covid relief cash in 2020, private teachers in June this year petitioned the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament to push government to honour its pledge.

The questions lingering around the salary raise of arts teachers also have to be addressed. After last years’ enhancement of salaries of science teachers, their arts counterparts need to know when their turn will come.