Government should ensure Mpox doesn’t spread

The Ministry of Health said on Friday that there are two imported monkeypox (Mpox) cases in Kasese District. The ministry linked the cases to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which has been grappling with the viral disease for some time.

The two cases, according to the ministry, were confirmed after samples were taken from two individuals – a 37-year-old female from Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, who is married to a Congolese male, and a 22-year-old Congolese female from Bunyiswa II village, Bwera Sub-county in Kasese District.

The samples were tested and confirmed by the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for Mpox on July, 24. The ministry said it sent its teams on the ground to do surveillance.

It is important that this surveillance should be intensified to ensure everyone who could be having the disease is found and managed by the health personnel to reduce the spread. There’s also a need to strengthen cross-border collaboration with the DR Congo to ease the follow-up of infected people and minimise the spread of the disease to Uganda and other countries.

Efforts to prevent, including vaccination, should be prioritised by Uganda, the DRC and partners such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mpox spreads from person to person through physical contact with someone infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals. The disease, which has been severally reported in DRC, WHO said recently, is also spreading through sexual contact.

Data from WHO also indicates that this year alone, as of May 26, up to 7,851 Mpox cases were reported in the DRC, including 384 deaths of the infected people as the new variant of clade I MPXV spreads.

People should be taught about the symptoms of the disease which, according to the Health of Ministry, include skin rash which can last up to four weeks, fever, general weakness, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, back pain, and swollen lymph nodes.

The Mpox prevention methods include avoiding physical contact with someone who has signs and symptoms of Mpox, and not sharing clothes, bedding, or other personal items with infected persons.