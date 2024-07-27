Government should help farmers survive during dry spells

This week, this newspaper reported that residents of Kiruhura District are shifting from pastoralism to crop production due to the effects of climate change.

The farmers say depending on cattle keeping alone has affected their income and threatened their food security since they lose a lot of cattle during dry spells, especially from May to September.

According to Mr Martin Tumuhikye, the community development officer of Nyakashara Sub-county, Kiruhura, about 80 percent of the residents depend on cattle rearing.

In April, United Nations officials and non-governmental organisations sent out a warning that deaths from hunger are on the rise in Africa. Experts said the continent is facing an unprecedented food crisis due to droughts, climate change and conflict.

Officials from Unicef, NGOs Care and Oxfam told a joint press conference in France that there is a death by starvation every 36 seconds on average in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

Just like other parts of Africa that are facing food crises, hunger in the Karamoja sub-region last year was blamed on drought, climate change and conflict.

But largely peaceful areas have not been spared either. Since the start of April, the Ankole sub-region has experienced extreme dry spells that have devastated crops and strained the agricultural sector. Weather patterns have become less predictable and this has resulted in drought in some parts of Uganda.

“Most people are beginning to sell off their cows because there is no water. Getting water from Mbarara is expensive and unmanageable for most residents. For 10,000 litres, one has to part with Shs200,000, and this water can only sustain a person with 100 cows for a single day,” Mr Safari Mugyenyi, a farmer in Sanga Town Council, Kiruhura, told this newspaper last month.

The biggest challenge we face in our generation is climate change, and its negative effects are already being felt. Among the most affected sectors is agriculture, which feeds and employs millions of Ugandans.

That some residents of Kiruhura – once predominantly a pastoral area – are now diversifying to crop production, is music to the ears of those calling for climate change adaptation.

But we need to go beyond diversification if we are to be resilient in the face of the changing weather patterns.

Government and development partners should ensure that farmers who diversify are supported. There must be a mechanism to help farmers to move from relying on rain to irrigation.