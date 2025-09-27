Government should improve healthcare in Kampala

The September 25, Daily Monitor story revealing that maternal deaths in Kampala's health facilities are the highest in Uganda, alongside significant barriers to healthcare access for the urban poor, demands urgent government action.

The story, ‘Why Kampala Metropolitan ranks worst in health,’ cites Ministry of Health data indicating that Kampala’s institutional maternal mortality rate is 213 deaths per 100,000 deliveries. This rate is significantly higher than the national average of 83 deaths per 100,000 deliveries, with Teso recording the lowest at 54 deaths per 100,000 deliveries.

Although one may be quick to link this to referral of most complicated cases from other areas to major facilities in Kampala, a case study of admission data at Kawempe National Referral Hospital in 2021 by the USAID Maternal Child Health and Nutrition Activity showed that 85 percent of patients admitted at Kawempe hospital are from Kampala and Wakiso.

Kawempe is one of the most congested referral health facilities in the country and mainly handles maternal issues – pregnant mothers and delivery. Health experts, including Prof Peter Waiswa and Dr Richard Mugahi, attributed these poor health indices to the limited number of public health facilities for fast increasing population in the area.

The health facilities operated by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) are not in the rank of hospital, meaning they have few staff, limited equipment and space. KCCA operates eight health centres. Two health centre IVs, four health centre IIIs, and two health centre IIs.

In these public facilities, services are either free of charge or highly subsidised. Due to overwhelming numbers, the quality of care often reduces because of the limited number of health workers attending to many patients. This can affect the health outcomes of patients. Many patients fail to get care due to the large numbers.

There are many private health facilities, but the charges are a hindering factor for most dwellers in the metropolitan area.

Many city dwellers, faced with the high cost of living and many having families or dependents, earn an average of Shs489,000 every month, according to a 2019 report by KCCA. This income is low for the families to meet the cost of daily living, educate children, and pay for healthcare in a country without a national health insurance scheme.

The Ministry of Health indicated that it intends to upgrade some of the health centres under KCCA to hospital status. This means they will be able to have more budget for medicine, staff and facilities. Whereas this is a great suggestion, we always have issues with implementation.

The government also needs to improve facilities in all other districts in the metropolitan area that are overwhelmed to cater to the population.

Interventions should also be jointly developed by the Office of the Prime Minister with KCCA to handle the challenges of urban refugees, given our open-door policy for refugees.