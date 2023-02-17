Government should not accept substandard dams

Government is set to construct valley dams worth about Shs90b in Karamoja. The latest move is aimed at strengthening drought resilience and climate adaptation measures for pastoral and agro pastoral livelihoods and communities in the districts of Kotido, Kaabong, Amudat and Nakapiripirit. According to Alfred Okot okidi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Environment, funds were secured from Germany through KFW Development Bank.

The move follows the absence of adequate storage reservoirs which is constraining the region.It is believed that the movement of pastoralists with their large numbers of livestock during the dry season in search of water and pasture leads to conflict between communities. And yet, during rainy seasons, rivers such as Dopeth, Kitorosi, Moroto, Acolcol, Okere flood, leaving gardens submerged and roads are cut off for days.

Water has remained one of the biggest challenges to pastoral communities in areas of Karamoja and some parts of Teso Sub-regions.

For example, between 2017-2018 the entire Karamoja sub-region lost 2,000 head of cattle due to drought.

And so, it is mainly for this reason that the government has over the years come up with initiatives that bring about sustainable water solutions to the region such as the construction of valley dams. But these barely last a year even though they have cost billions of shillings in construction and maintenance, or lack of.

In 2003, the government built the dams at a cost of Shs3.86b to provide an emergency source of water for livestock in the region. The valley dams, which varied in size and cost about Shs400m each, were built across Karamoja to provide a continuous supply of water for livestock for at least four to six months. But these were destroyed within a couple of days

Seven years later in 2010, Ms Janet Museveni, then state minister for Karamoja affairs criticised the shoddy work done on constructing two valley dams in Kotido and Abim districts at a cost of Shs5bn.

And not so long ago, while addressing regional leaders at Naitakwae village, North Division in Moroto District, President Museveni said the government was to build 20 valley dams for water security each with enough water to support 1,200 heads of cattle for three months.

Each dam was to cost about Shs6bn. These are just some of the few valley dam projects that have cost government exorbitant sums of money only to end up with substandard work. Going forward, stricter measures should be put in place - right from the procurement process up until construction - if the latest set of dams are to be worth the money. Most importantly, government should not accept substandard dams and should hold contractors accountable in case of shoddy work. Otherwise, there will be lots of useless dams dotted across the region and billions of shillings lost.