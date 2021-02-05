Government should tame rising public debt

By Editor More by this Author

Uganda is quickly getting caught up in a debt trap.

As Ugandans find their way around the harsh economic times mostly occasioned by the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, the country is struggling with rising public debt, which is just a percentage point away from the 50 per cent mark.

A new debt sustainability report by the Ministry of Finance shows that public debt is expected to rise to 49.9 per cent by June before hitting 54.1 per cent in the next two financial years.

This trend shows that Uganda’s public debt is steadily increasing and will eventually surpass the unacceptable threshold of 50 per cent as stipulated by the International Monetary Fund. In short, the country is fast moving towards a debt distress situation.

Uganda’s public debt currently stands at Shs56.94 trillion ($15.27b) by June 2020, up from $12.55b in 2019. Of this, external debt stood at Shs38.97 trillion ($10.45b) while domestic debt stood at Shs17.98 trillion ($4.82b) according to the Ministry of Finance.

Over the years, government has piled up a lot of debt from commercial banks and Chinese lenders to finance infrastructural projects in the transport and oil and gas sectors, most of which are funded through loans and concessions from foreign banks and governments.

This, in a way, has crowded out the private sector, which is expected to play a key role in enabling the economy bounce back after the General Election and the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Besides, borrowing from the domestic market is a costly affair.

The Covid-19 pandemic-related borrowing has partly scaled up the country’s external debt. This has already worsened the situation as it is difficult to bring in new tax measures to boost tax collection revenue.

One major implication of rising debt is that it slows economic growth, which in turn slows the growth of wages and income in the country.

The time is for government to ask: What should we borrow for and where should we borrow from?

If left unchecked, rising public debt poses a serious threat to the economy. It places almost impossible demands on the tax Authority to squeeze every shilling out of citizens’ pockets in order to pay off creditors. Much as some people have argued that you cannot develop without a debt, Uganda’s public debt is steadily reaching unmanageable.

To curb the rising debt, government should consider financing from development partners, which is usually concessional. Much of the country’s debt has been acquired on non-concessional terms, meaning it is expensive to service.

Government should also prioritise concessional borrowing for social projects and non-concessional borrowing for highly viable commercial projects in order to keep the country’s public debt under sustainable levels.



